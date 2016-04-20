UQconnect Mailbox Decommissioning Information Technology Services (ITS) at UQ will shortly be decommissioning all UQconnect mailbox services as UQconnect has not operated as an ISP for over 3 years. These services include email addresses and associated mailboxes and this change will be effective from. August 31, 2016. UQ Student email accounts will not be affected. Background UQconnect was an Internet Services Provider (ISP) operated by The University of Queensland (UQ). Internet connectivity was the main service provided to customers including one or more mailboxes. On the 31 March 2012, UQconnect stopped providing Internet services to its customers and customers had to choose another ISP for their Internet connectivity. Mailboxes have remained active to provide time for former UQconnect customers to obtain an alternative email service; a fee has not been charged for email accounts since September 2013. In August 2016 UQ will decommission all remaining UQconnect accounts and mailboxes. What are we doing Following the retirement of the UQconnect service, you will no longer be able to receive or send new email into or from your UQconnect email address/es X@uq.net.au

X@UQconnect.net What you need to do before August 31, 2016 If you currently use a UQconnect email account, you will need to complete the following process prior to August 31, 2016. Get a new email address and mailbox. Our recommendation is to use www.outlook.com. Instructions on how to create a new Outlook.com account and how to import your UQconnect mailbox data can be found here: https://www.its.uq.edu.au/helpdesk/importing-uqconnect-mail-outlookcom If necessary, you can migrate your contacts to your new address. Instructions for this process can be found here: https://www.its.uq.edu.au/import-uqconnect-contacts Inform your contacts of your new email address. If you have completed the three steps above and no longer need your UQconnect account, please let us know by completing the form located here: its.uq.edu.au/uqconnect-mailform. This will ensure you are not contacted again in relation to this change. If you have any further queries, please email email.change@uq.edu.au or call our Service Desk on 336 56000. Terms and Conditions Last Updated: 20/04/2016 These Terms and Conditions (Terms) apply to all users of UQconnect Legacy Services on and from the date of publication on the UQconnect.net website. UQconnect Legacy Services are the email related services originally supplied as part of the provision of the, now discontinued, UQconnect Internet Services (both Dial-in and ADSL), including the use of email addresses (with @uqconnect.net or @uq.net.au domains), hosting of associated mailboxes and any related services. Your continued use of the UQconnect Legacy Services after the posting of these Terms on the UQconnect web site constitutes acceptance of these Terms. If you do not accept these Terms you must cease using all UQconnect Legacy Services immediately. UQ may further revise these Terms from time to time, by posting a new version on the UQconnect web site. Your continued use of the UQconnect Legacy Services after such postings will constitute acceptance of the variation. As such, users should consult the UQconnect website regularly to ensure that they conform to the most recent version. Your access to the Service is subject to these Terms and any other instructions we give you, whether through our website or otherwise. These Terms apply in addition to the existing terms and conditions in place in relation to the UQconnect Legacy Services and will prevail to the extent of any inconsistency. UQ reserves the right to terminate or suspend your access to the UQconnect Legacy Services at our sole discretion, at any time, without liability and without prior notice to you but subject to clause 6. You acknowledge that UQ intends to cease to provide UQconnect Legacy Services from 31 August 2016 and that as of that date you will no longer be able to use any of the UQconnect Legacy Services. Nothing in these Terms will exclude, restrict or modify any guarantee, condition, warranty or liability which may at any time be implied by the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) or any other law where to do so is illegal or would render any provision of the Agreement void.